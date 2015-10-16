If you are looking to increase the value of your home or remodel the inside to bring it up to date you can never go wrong with the upgrades as long as you stay within a reasonable budget. Courtesy of Integrity Restoration, below are ten reason why to remodel your home.

1) Going Green – Is your gas and electric bill getting higher and higher? By replacing windows from a single pane to dual pane energy efficient windows can save you money every month.

2) Getting ready to retire – If this is the home you will be living in during your retirement years, it is important to make the necessary upgrades with age in mind. Adding features like toilets with more mobility, step in showers or baths with safety bars are just a few upgrades that can help you in your later years.

3) Better sales potential – Remodeling the exterior of your home will bring up the value. By adding a new roof, new paint, clean window treatments and improving the landscape will enhance the curb appeal of your home.

4) Upgrade your kitchen – The kitchen is the center piece of your home. Friends and family will gather there and spend most of their time in the kitchen. Some basic upgrades can be replacing your refrigerator, buying a new stove or installing new cabinets to make the area more functional and pleasing.

5) Upgrade the bathroom – Your bathroom may work fine the way it is, but items like changing out that boring mirror, replacing the plumbing, and adding new lighting can dramatically improve the functionality and looks of your bathroom.

6) Not time to move because of the kids – If you plan on staying in your neighborhood because your kids have friends near by or you do not want to change schools for the next 5 – 10 years, then make the home improvements now. Make your home enjoyable to live in and do not put off remodeling because you might move in 10 years from now.

7) Are you embarrassed of the way your home currently looks? – Those old avocado counter tops need to go. Change out the out dated colors in your bathroom and kitchen. It will make a dramatic improvement about how you feel for your home.

8) Upgrade that stale look. If your home is in need of a minor face lift, paint the baseboard and walls to a more appealing color. If you are on a budget, this is an inexpensive way to upgrade your home.

9) Do you have a basement? If the answer is yes, then convert it to a living area such as an extra bedroom, media room, game room or even a closet. This will add square footage to your house and increase the value.

10) Avoid buying a new home. You could spend months looking for a new home, but your efforts might go more rewarded by making some upgrades to your current home. Remodeling your kitchen and bathroom or taking down that wall that has been annoying you might just be the solution.