If you’ve never heard of thermal bed bug treatment, you may be wondering if it works and how. Fortunately, you don’t have to deal with harsh, dangerous chemicals anymore when your home is infested with these pests. Instead, a professional exterminator can take care of the problem with bed bug heat treatment. Green Heat SD explains how it works:

A large heater is brought into the home. There is no need to locate the nests because heat can reach everywhere. The bugs will have no escape and will actually come out of their nests, searching for relief. The home is heated for six to eight hours. The amount of time will essentially depend on the size of the problem and the size of the house. The exact temperature will be determined by the professional, and will be lethal to the bed bugs. You can move back in. You really don’t have to move out for the treatment. Your belongings are safe as long as they can withstand temperatures up to 140˚. When the bugs are all dead, you are immediately allowed back into the home.

Don’t let bed bugs take over your life because you are wary of bed bug treatment. Look into bed bug thermal treatment to see how beneficial it can be for your infestation.